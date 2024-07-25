Tyrese Maxey Reacts To Darius Garland's Instagram Post
Darius Garland is coming off another productive season for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The former Vanderbilt star finished the year with averages of 18.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 57 games.
This summer, Garland has been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors.
On Wednesday, he made a post to Instagram.
Garland captioned his post: "birds chirping but the kids working"
One person who left a comment was Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Tyrese Maxey.
Maxey wrote: "Big time !"
Garland and Maxey are two of the best young guards in the NBA.
They have faced off 13 times in their careers, and Maxey has a 9-4 record in those matchups.
Garland helped the Cavs finish the 2023-24 season as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record.
They beat the Orlando Magic in the first round of the NBA playoffs but lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the second.
As for Maxey, he coming off the best season of his career where he made his first All-Star Game.
The former Kentucky star averaged 25.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 70 games.
After finishing as the seventh seed in the Eastern Confernece with a 47-35 record, the 76ers lost to the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.