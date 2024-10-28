Tyrese Maxey Reacts To James Harden's Instagram Post After Clippers-Warriors Game
On Sunday evening, James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Golden State Warriors by a score of 112-104 to improve to 2-1 in their first three games.
Harden finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists while shooting 6/19 from the field and 2/12 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the 2018 MVP made a post to Instagram that had over 40,000 likes in 11 hours.
Harden captioned his post: "TMC #Uno"
One person who left a comment was his former Philadelphia 76ers teammate Tyrese Maxey.
Maxey wrote: "Uno"
Harden is averaging 25.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 11.7 assists per contest while shooting 36.2% from the field and 19.2% from the three-point range in three games.
While he hasn't been efficient, the ten-time All-Star is putting up big numbers to keep the Clippers competitive without Kawhi Leonard on the floor.
Following the Warriors, the Clippers will now host the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday evening.
Via NBACentral: "James Harden through 3 games :
23 PTS - 7 REB - 11 AST
23 PTS - 6 REB - 16 AST
29 PTS - 12 REB - 8 AST"
As for Maxey, he has established himself as one of the best guards in the NBA.
He is averaging 31.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 34.9% from the field and 23.7% from the three-point range to start the season.
The 76ers are 1-2 in their first three games.