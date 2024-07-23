Tyrese Maxey Sends Instagram Message To Paul George
The Philadelphia 76ers made the biggest move of the offseason by signing nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George.
He is coming off another productive year where he averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 74 games for the Los Angeles Clippers.
On Monday, 76ers All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey sent out an Instagram story for George (h/t Podcast P with Paul George).
Maxey was wearing a hoodie with the logo to George's podcast.
Maxey wrote: "Rep your teammates 😂 @ygtrece"
George responded: "My dawg!! @tyresemaxey"
The 76ers already have one of the best rosters in the league with Maxey and 2023 MVP Joel Embiid.
Therefore, the addition of George is expected to make them one of the contenders to win the 2025 NBA Championship.
George is one of the most talented forwards in NBA history.
The former Fresno State star has also spent time with the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder over 14 seasons.
His career averages are 20.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 867 regular season games.
He has been to the conference finals three times but has been unable to get to the NBA Finals.
Last season, the 76ers were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They lost to the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.