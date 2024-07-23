Fastbreak

Tyrese Maxey Sends Instagram Message To Paul George

Tyrese Maxey sent out an Instagram message to his new Philadelphia 76ers teammate.

Ben Stinar

May 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) pleads for a foul call after a play against the New York Knicks during the second half of game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
May 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) pleads for a foul call after a play against the New York Knicks during the second half of game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers made the biggest move of the offseason by signing nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George.

He is coming off another productive year where he averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 74 games for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Paul George
Mar 17, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks guard Vit Krejci (27) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday, 76ers All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey sent out an Instagram story for George (h/t Podcast P with Paul George).

Maxey was wearing a hoodie with the logo to George's podcast.

Maxey wrote: "Rep your teammates 😂 @ygtrece"

George responded: "My dawg!! @tyresemaxey"

The 76ers already have one of the best rosters in the league with Maxey and 2023 MVP Joel Embiid.

Therefore, the addition of George is expected to make them one of the contenders to win the 2025 NBA Championship.

Joel Embiid Tyrese Maxey
Apr 12, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and guard Tyrese Maxey (0) stand together during a break in action in the fourth quarter against the Orlando Magic at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

George is one of the most talented forwards in NBA history.

The former Fresno State star has also spent time with the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder over 14 seasons.

His career averages are 20.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 867 regular season games.

He has been to the conference finals three times but has been unable to get to the NBA Finals.

Paul George
May 28, 2014; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Paul George (24) reacts after game five against the Miami Heat of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2014 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana defeats Miami 93-90. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports / Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, the 76ers were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.

They lost to the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.