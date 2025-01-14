Tyrese Maxey's Updated Injury Status For Thunder-76ers Game
On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will play the Oklahoma City Thunder (at home).
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey is now on the injury report
Via Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer: "The Sixers are unable to get a break no pun intended.
Tyrese Maxey and Paul George were added to the injury report for tonight’s game vs. the OKC Thunder.
Maxey is listed as questionable with a left-hand sprain, while George is probable with right ankle soreness.
This comes after Joel Embiid, Andre Drummond, Kyle Lowry, and KJ Martin have already been ruled out.
Caleb Martin remains questionable"
Maxey is averaging 25.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.1 steals per contest while shooting 42.1% from the field and 33.4% from the three-point range in 31 games.
The 76ers have had a tough start to the 2024-25 season.
They are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-22 record in 37 games.
Most recently, the 76ers lost to the Orlando Magic by a score of 104-99.
Following their showdown with the Thunder, the 76ers will remain at home to host Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks on Wednesday.
As for the Thunder, they are the best team in the Western Conference with a 32-6 record in 38 games.
Following their matchup in Philadelphia, they will play their next game on Thursday when they host Darius Garland and the Cleveland Cavaliers.