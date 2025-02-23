UCLA Coach Makes Bold Statement About NBA Prospect Cooper Flagg
Cooper Flagg has had an incredible freshman season for the Duke Blue Devils.
He is currently averaging 19.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 48.6% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 27 games.
Recently, UCLA head coach Mick Cronin made a bold statement about Flagg (via FOX College Hoops).
Cronin: "He's the best player in the country... Cooper Flagg is generational... This kid's got the makeup as far as the drive, the off the court, the mental, he's a perennial All-Star in the NBA for many years."
The Blue Devils are coming off a huge 110-67 victory over Illinois at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Flagg finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists while shooting 5/10 from the field and 1/1 from the three-point range in just 23 minutes of playing time.
Via ESPN's Jonathan Givony: "Cooper Flagg showed all of his versatility and continually improving skill in Duke's blowout win over Illinois. Pushing in transition, operating both ways in pick and roll, rebounding, guarding, making shots and more."
With the win, the Blue Devils improved to 24-3 in their first 27 games, which has them as the top team in the ACC.
They are also in the middle of a four-game winning streak.
Via Real Sports: "Cooper Flagg over his last 20 games:
20.8 PPG on 50/41/85%"
Following Illinois, the Blue Devils will play their next game on Tuesday night when they visit Miami.