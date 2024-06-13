Dan Hurley Reveals Los Angeles Lakers Star LeBron James Texted Him
Over the last week, rumors around the Los Angeles Lakers head coaching search heated up.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that UConn head coach Dan Hurley met with the Lakers and turned down their $70 million contract offer.
Via Wojnarowski on June 10: "BREAKING: Connecticut’s Dan Hurley has turned down the Los Angeles Lakers’ six-year, $70 million offer and will return to chase a third straight national title, sources tell ESPN. LA would’ve made him one of NBA’s six highest paid coaches."
On Thursday, Hurley made an appearance on The Herd With Colin Cowherd and revealed that Lakers superstar LeBron James texted him.
Hurley: "We had some text messages. Incredible message from him over the course of the weekend. Just talking about basketball and some different things. And letting me know that if he was there in L.A. that I would have his support and just like think about that man. That blew my mind. And we got into a text exchange, and the exchange even went through to when I chose to go in another direction. It blew my mind when you get a text message from LeBron James."
Hurley has been the coach of UConn since 2019 and they have won back-to-back NCAA Championships.
Therefore, they have a chance to three-peat in 2025.
As for James, he is still among the best players in the NBA at 39.
This summer, he will have to decide on a $51.4 million player option in his contract for the 2024-25 season.
If James declines, he will be a free agent.