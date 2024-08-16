Udonis Haslem Reacts To Exciting Dwyane Wade Report
Dwyane Wade is one of the best NBA players of all time and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame last year.
This summer, the three-time NBA Champion made his broadcasting debut during the Olympics (for NBC)
Wade did an excellent job, and Richard Deitsch of The Athletic reported that he will now be a candidate to land other broadcasting jobs.
Instagram account @courtsidebuzzig aggregated the news, and many people left comments.
Via courtsidebuzzig: "WHO SHOULD HIRE D-WADE? Dwyane Wade is expected to get ‘serious looks’ from networks for broadcasting jobs after his Olympics debut.
Thoughts on Wade’s performance in the Olympics? 🤔"
One person who left a comment was Wade's former teammate Udonis Haslem.
Haslem wrote: "Yessir…🫡"
Another person who left a comment was three-time NBA 6th Man of The Year Jamal Crawford.
Crawford wrote: "As he should! Respect ✊🏾"
Haslem and Wade were both rookies on the Heat during the 2003-04 season.
They were teammates for 15 seasons and helped Miami win three titles.
After 20 seasons, Haslem retired in 2023.
Wade was the fifth pick in the 2003 NBA Draft out of Marquette.
He played 16 seasons for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls (in addition to his legendary run with Miami).
Wade had career averages of 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 29.3% from the three-point range in 1,054 regular season games.
He appeared in 172 NBA playoff games and reached the Finals five times.