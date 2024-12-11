Fastbreak

UPDATE: Alperen Sengun's Injury Status For Warriors-Rockets Game

Alperen Sengun is on the injury report for Wednesday's game.

Ben Stinar

Feb 22, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) reacts to being hit in the face on a rebound against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Feb 22, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) reacts to being hit in the face on a rebound against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

UPDATE: Alperen Sengun was at shootaround.

Via Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Alperen Sengun (knee) present at shootaround Wednesday."

On Wednesday evening, the Houston Rockets will host the Golden State Warriors in Texas (NBA Cup).

For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Alperen Sengun is on the injury report.

Via Underdog NBA: "Alperen Sengun (knee) listed questionable for Wednesday."

Sengun is averaging 18.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 25.0% from the three-point range in 24 games.

His status will be vital for the game.

Dec 5, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) and guard Fred VanVleet (5) reacts during the fourth quarter of the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images

The Rockets have had an excellent start to their 2024-25 season.

After finishing last year with a 41-41 record, they are currently the third seed in the Western Conference (16-8).

Sengun has been one of the biggest reasons for the team's success.

Via The NBA: "Steph Curry and the No. 3 Warriors go head-to-head with Alperen Sengun and the No. 2 Rockets as both teams look to advance to the Semifinals in Vegas!"

Most recently, the Rockets beat James Harden and the Clippers (in Los Angeles) by a score of 117-106.

Sengun had 11 points, ten rebounds and six assists while shooting 4/9 from the field in 36 minutes of playing time.

Via StatMuse: "Players averaging 15/5/5/1/1 this season:

— Jalen Johnson
— Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
— Alperen Sengun

That's it."

Earlier this month, the Rockets lost (in Golden State) to the Warriors by a score of 99-93.

