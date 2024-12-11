UPDATE: Alperen Sengun's Injury Status For Warriors-Rockets Game
UPDATE: Alperen Sengun was at shootaround.
Via Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Alperen Sengun (knee) present at shootaround Wednesday."
On Wednesday evening, the Houston Rockets will host the Golden State Warriors in Texas (NBA Cup).
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Alperen Sengun is on the injury report.
Via Underdog NBA: "Alperen Sengun (knee) listed questionable for Wednesday."
Sengun is averaging 18.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 25.0% from the three-point range in 24 games.
His status will be vital for the game.
The Rockets have had an excellent start to their 2024-25 season.
After finishing last year with a 41-41 record, they are currently the third seed in the Western Conference (16-8).
Sengun has been one of the biggest reasons for the team's success.
Via The NBA: "Steph Curry and the No. 3 Warriors go head-to-head with Alperen Sengun and the No. 2 Rockets as both teams look to advance to the Semifinals in Vegas!"
Most recently, the Rockets beat James Harden and the Clippers (in Los Angeles) by a score of 117-106.
Sengun had 11 points, ten rebounds and six assists while shooting 4/9 from the field in 36 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "Players averaging 15/5/5/1/1 this season:
— Jalen Johnson
— Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
— Alperen Sengun
That's it."
Earlier this month, the Rockets lost (in Golden State) to the Warriors by a score of 99-93.