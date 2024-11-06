UPDATE: Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Lakers-Grizzlies Game
UPDATE: Anthony Davis was at shootaround.
Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic: "Anthony Davis, who is questionable for tonight’s game in Memphis with a left heel contusion, was dressed and on the floor during the portion of shootaround open to the media."
On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in Memphis to play the Grizzlies.
For the game, the Lakers could be without one of their best players, as Anthony Davis is on the injury report.
Davis is averaging 32.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 57.1% from the field in seven games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Anthony Davis (heel) listed questionable for Wednesday."
The Lakers are 4-3 in their first seven games of the new season.
However, they most recently lost to the Detroit Pistons by a score of 115-103.
Davis finished the loss with 37 points, nine rebounds and four assists while shooting 13/23 from the field and 0/4 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
Via @LakeShowYo: "Anthony Davis leads the NBA in scoring
36 PTS | 16 REB | 4 AST | 3 BLK
35 PTS | 8 REB | 4 AST | 2 BLK
31 PTS | 9 REB | 3 STL | 2 BLK
29 PTS | 15 REB | 3 BLK | 3 AST
22 PTS | 13 REB | 2 AST | 2 STL
38 PTS | 11 REB | 3 STL | 2 BLK
37 PTS | 9 REB | 4 AST"
Following Memphis, the Lakers will play their next game on Friday when they host the Philadelphia 76ers.