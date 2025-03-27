UPDATE: Anthony Davis' Official Injury Status For Mavs-Magic Game
UPDATE: Anthony Davis is expected to be available.
Via Marc Stein of The Stein Line: "Dallas’ Anthony Davis is expected tonight to play in his second game since returning from an 18-game injury absence, sources say.
Davis is officially listed as questionable against Orlando but on course to play after Monday’s return in Brooklyn.
On Thursday night, the Dallas Mavericks will play the Orlando Magic in Florida.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as Anthony Davis is on the injury report.
The 2020 NBA Champion missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Mike Curtis of Dallas Morning News (on Wednesday): "Anthony Davis (left adductor strain), Caleb Martin (right hip strain) and Brandon Williams (low back tightness) are questionable for tomorrow’s game against the #Magic.
PJ Washington (left ankle sprain) remains out."
Davis is averaging 25.4 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per contest while shooting 53.0% from the field and 30.6% from the three-point range in 44 games.
He is in his 13th season.
The Mavs come into play as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 35-38 record in 73 games.
They have won three out of their last ten.
Following the Magic, the Mavs will play their next game on Saturday night when they visit the Chicago Bulls.
As for Orlando, they are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 35-38 record in 73 games.