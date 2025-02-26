UPDATE: Dallas Mavericks And Los Angeles Lakers Injury Reports
UPDATE: Dwight Powell is available.
Via ESPN's Tim MacMahon: "One big man will return for the short-handed Mavs tonight: Dwight Powell will be active for the first time since suffering a hip strain on Jan. 17, sources told ESPN."
On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Dallas Mavericks in California.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports.
The Mavs will be without Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II and Caleb Martin.
P.J. Washington and Dwight Powell are both questionable.
Meanwhile, the Lakers will be without Maxi Kleber.
LeBron James is listed as probable, so he should be availalbe.
The Mavs come into the matchup as the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 31-27 record in 58 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Via The NBA: "Luka Dončić faces his former team TONIGHT Lakers: NBA-best 14-4 record since Jan. 15
Luka: 32 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST in win vs. DEN last time out
Kyrie: 30+ PTS in 4 of last 7 games
Sitting at No. 4 in the West, the Lakers host the Mavs (0.5 GB of 6th) at 10:00pm/et on TNT!"
As for the Lakers, they are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 34-21 record in 55 games.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games (and won two straight).
Via Mark Medina: "LeBron James getting some early work in ahead of Lakers-Mavs tonight. Jim Hill and I will share whether we think Luka Doncic will have a revenge game vs the Mavs. Tune into CBSLA at 4 pm PT!"