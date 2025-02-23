UPDATE: Darius Garland's Current Injury Status For Grizzlies-Cavs Game
UPDATE: Darius Garland was not seen at shootaround (via Chris Fedor of cleveland.com).
On Sunday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Memphis Grizzlies in Ohio.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Darius Garland is on the injury report.
The All-Star point guard is averaging 21.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 49.3% from the field and 42.5% from the three-point range in 54 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Darius Garland (hip) listed questionable for Sunday."
The Cavs come into the night as the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 46-10 record in 56 games.
They have gone 9-1 over their last ten (and are in the middle of a six-game winning streak).
Most recently, the Cavs beat the New York Knicks (at home) by a score of 142-105.
Garland finished the win with nine points, four rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 2/12 from the field in 25 minutes of playing time.
Via NBA on ESPN (on Friday): "Darius Garland stayed in the game and shot free-throws after hitting his head on the floor going for a layup."
At home, the Cavs are 26-4 in the 30 games they have played in Ohio.
Following the Grizzlies, they will play their next game on Tuesday night when they visit the Orlando Magic in Florida.
As for the Grizzlies, they are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 37-19 record in 56 games.