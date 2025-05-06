UPDATE: Darius Garland's Current Injury Status For Pacers-Cavs Game
UPDATE: Darius Garland was not at shootaround.
Via Chris Fedor of cleveland.com: "This is the shootaround basket at the #Cavs practice facility where Evan Mobley and Darius Garland always work. They aren’t there. Today, it belongs to Craig Porter Jr."
On Tuesday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Indiana Pacers for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, the Cavs could be without All-Star guard Darius Garland, as he is listed as questionable on the injury report.
The former Vanderbilt star has missed each of the previous three games, so this would be his fourth straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Darius Garland (toe) questionable for Tuesday."
Garland finished his regular season with averages of 20.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 75 games.