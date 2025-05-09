Fastbreak

UPDATE: Darius Garland's Official Injury Status For Cavs-Pacers Game

Darius Garland is on the injury report for Game 3.

Ben Stinar

Feb 14, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) reacts after a basket during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
UPDATE: Darius Garland is expected to play (via ESPN's Shams Charania, h/t Pat McAfee).

UPDATE: Darius Garland was at shootaround.

Via ESPN Cleveland: "Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and De'Andre Hunter were all PRESENT at Cavs shootaround this morning....

All three are questionable for game 3 vs. the Pacers"

On Friday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers will play the Pacers (in Indiana) for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.

For the game, the Cavs have listed Darius Garland as questionable on the injury report.

Garland has missed each of the previous three games, so this would be his fourth straight out of action (if he doesn't play).

Via Underdog NBA: "Atkinson: Darius Garland (toe) questionable for Friday."

The Cavs currently trail the Pacers 0-2 in the series after losing both games on their home floor.

They most recently lost Game 2 by a score of 120-119.

