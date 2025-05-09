UPDATE: Darius Garland's Official Injury Status For Cavs-Pacers Game
UPDATE: Darius Garland is expected to play (via ESPN's Shams Charania, h/t Pat McAfee).
UPDATE: Darius Garland was at shootaround.
Via ESPN Cleveland: "Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and De'Andre Hunter were all PRESENT at Cavs shootaround this morning....
All three are questionable for game 3 vs. the Pacers"
On Friday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers will play the Pacers (in Indiana) for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, the Cavs have listed Darius Garland as questionable on the injury report.
Garland has missed each of the previous three games, so this would be his fourth straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Atkinson: Darius Garland (toe) questionable for Friday."
The Cavs currently trail the Pacers 0-2 in the series after losing both games on their home floor.
They most recently lost Game 2 by a score of 120-119.