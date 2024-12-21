Fastbreak

UPDATE: Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against Timberwolves

The Golden State Warriors have announced their injury report.

Ben Stinar

Dec 6, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) directs traffic on the court against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
On Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors will play the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.

For the game, they have announced their injury report.

Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Draymond Green is now questionable at Minnesota tonight with left ankle soreness. Moses Moody has gone from probable to questionable."

Moody has missed each of the previous three games.

The former Arkansas star has averages of 7.4 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 42.0% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range.

Moses Moody
Nov 22, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) drives to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) during second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

On the other hand, Green is averaging 8.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.1% from the field and 39.3% from the three-point range in 24 games.

The Warriors are coming off their worst game of the 2024-25 NBA season.

They got blown out by a score of 144-93 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

With the loss, the Warriors dropped to 14-12 in their first 26 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

NBA
Nov 27, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts during a time-out in the first half of the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images

On the road, the Warriors are 7-7 in the 14 games they have played away from the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Following Minnesota, they will return home to host the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

As for the Timberwolves, they are the eighth seed in the west with a 14-12 record in 26 games.

Following Golden State, they will play their next game on Monday evening when they visit Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

