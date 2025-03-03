UPDATE: Ja Morant's Current Injury Status For Hawks-Grizzlies Game
UPDATE: Ja Morant was at shootaround (via Damichael Cole of Commercial Appeal).
On Monday night, the Memphis Grizzlies will host the Atlanta Hawks.
For the game, the Grizzlies could be without their best player, as Ja Morant is on the injury report.
Morant missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Ja Morant (shoulder) questionable for Monday."
The Grizzlies are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 38-22 record in 60 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten (and lost two straight).
Most recently, the Grizzlies lost to the San Antonio Spurs by a score of 130-28 (without Morant).
Via Parker Fleming: "This season, the Grizzlies are 9-2 in games where Ja Morant dishes out 10 or more assists. He averages 20.8 points and 11.3 assists in this game, while shooting 49.7% from the field and 36.2% from 3."
Following the Hawks, the Grizzlies will play their next game on Wednesday when they remain at home to host the OKC Thunder.
They have gone 22-8 in 30 games on their home floor.
Morant is in his sixth season (all with the Grizzlies).
As for Atlanta, they are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-33 record in 60 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten (and lost two straight).
Following the Grizzlies, the Hawks will return home to host the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night.