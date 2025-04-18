UPDATE: Ja Morant's Official Injury Status For Mavs-Grizzlies Game
UPDATE: ESPN's Shams Charania reported the latest.
Charania: "He is telling people around the Grizzlies he is going to be playing tonight."
On Friday night, the Memphis Grizzlies will host the Dallas Mavericks in Tennessee.
For the game, Ja Morant is listed as questionable on the injury report.
The two-time NBA All-Star finished the regular season with averages of 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 30.9% from the three-point range in 50 games.
Via ESPN's Tim MacMahon (on Thursday): "Ja Morant is officially listed as questionable vs. Mavs tomorrow.
Per sources, he’s dealing with swelling in his sprained ankle but is optimistic about being able to play."
The Grizzlies most recently lost to the Golden State Warriors by a score of 121-116.
Morant finished the loss with 22 points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 9/18 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Via @StatMamba: "Ja Morant when facing elimination:
27.6 PPG
6.4 RPG
7.6 APG
45.9% 3PT"
The Mavs are coming off a 120-106 victory over the Kings (in Sacramento).
Whoever wins Friday's game will advance to the NBA playoffs as the eighth seed (and play the OKC Thunder in the first round).
