UPDATE: Jarrett Allen's Injury Status For Cavs-76ers Game
UPDATE: Jarrett Allen was at shootaround (h/t Chris Fedor of cleveland.com).
On Wednesday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers will play the 76ers in Philadelphia.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Jarrett Allen is on the injury report.
Allen is averaging 13.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 64.0% from the field in 12 games.
Via Chris Fedor of cleveland.com on Tuesday: "#Cavs Jarrett Allen, who wasn’t moving great during the game against Chicago, is QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game here in Philly. He has a lower left leg strain. Sam Merrill is also QUESTIONABLE because of that continued ankle soreness."
The Cavs are a perfect 12-0 to start the season, which has them as the first seed in the Eastern Conference.
Most recently, they beat Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls by a score of 119-113.
Allen finished with nine points, five rebounds, two assists and one block while shooting 3/7 from the field in 26 minutes of playing time.
Following the 76ers, the Cavs will resume action on Friday evening when they host the Bulls in Ohio.
As for the 76ers, they are 2-8 in their first ten games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.
They most recently lost to the New York Knicks by a score of 111-99.
Following the Cavs, the 76ers will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit Franz Wagner and the Orlando Magic in Florida.