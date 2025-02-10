UPDATE: Jayson Tatum's Current Injury Status For Celtics-Heat Game
UPDATE: Jayson Tatum was not at shootaround (h/t Noa Dalzell of Celtics on CLNS).
Via Dalzell: "Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown — both questionable tonight — aren’t at shootaround here in Miami
Most of the Celtics bench is here
Celtics face the Heat @ 7:30pm"
On Monday night, the Boston Celtics could be without their best player when they play the Miami Heat in Florida.
All-Star forward Jayson Tatum is listed as questionable on the injury report.
Tatum has averages of 26.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range in 50 games.
Via Zack Cox of Boston Herald on Sunday: "Celtics could be very shorthanded tomorrow night in Miami. They ruled out Jrue Holiday and Torrey Craig and listed Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown as questionable for their penultimate game before the All-Star break."
The Celtics are fresh off a 131-104 victory over the Knicks (in New York City).
Tatum exploded for 40 points, six rebounds and four assists while shooting 13/26 from the field and 7/14 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Via Real Sports: "Jayson Tatum has the most wins by any player in the NBA since he joined the league 🍀"
The Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conferene with a 37-16 record in 53 games.
After the Heat, they will return home to host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night in Boston.