UPDATE: Joel Embiid's Current Injury Status For Hornets-76ers Game
UPDATE: Jason Dumas of Action News on 6abc reported the latest.
Via Dumas: "Source: Joel Embiid is still listed on the injury report as questionable but a source has told me that he will play tonight against the hornets, barring any setbacks. He will wear a mask."
On Friday evening, the Philadlephia 76ers will host the Charlotte Hornets.
For the game, they could remain without their best player, as 2023 MVP Joel Embiid is on the injury report.
Embiid missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Joel Embiid (sinus) listed questionable for Friday."
Embiid has only appeared in six games so far this season.
The All-Star center has averages of 20.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 41.1% from the field and 16.0% from the three-point range.
The 76ers have had a tough start to the season, as they come into play with an 8-16 record in 24 games.
They are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference but just 3.0 games back of the Indiana Pacers for eighth.
Following the Hornets, the 76ers will resume action on Saturday evening when they remain at home to host the Cleveland Cavaliers.
They have gone 3-9 in 12 games at home.
As for the Hornets, they are the 13th seed in the east with a 7-20 record in 27 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.