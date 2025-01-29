Fastbreak

UPDATE: Kevin Durant's Injury Status For Timberwolves-Suns Game

Kevin Durant is on the injury report for Wednesday's game.

Ben Stinar

Jan 7, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) grabs his eye after being hit in the face hard during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
UPDATE: Kevin Durant was at shootaround (h/t Duane Rankin of azcentral).

Via Rankin: "Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant did participate in Wednesday's morning shootaround as he's listed as questionable with a left thumb injury."

On Wednesday evening, the Phoenix Suns will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Arizona.

For the game, the Suns could be without their best player, as 2014 MVP Kevin Durant is on the injury report.

Durant is averaging 27.1 points, 6.4 assists, 4.1 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range in 35 games.

Via Underdog NBA: "Kevin Durant (thumb) listed questionable for Wednesday."

The Suns are coming off a 111-109 victory to the LA Clippers (at home).

Durant finished the win with 24 points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals while shooting 9/19 from the field and 4/8 from the three-point range.

Jan 22, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images

The Suns are the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 24-21 record in 45 games.

They are 8-2 over their last ten games (and have won three straight).

Following the Timberwolves, the Suns will play their next game on Friday when they visit Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Jan 27, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) guards Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

As for the Timberwolves, they are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 25-21 record in 46 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten (and are in the middle of a three-game winning streak).

Last season, the Timberwolves swept the Suns in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Ben Stinar
