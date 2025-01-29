UPDATE: Kevin Durant's Injury Status For Timberwolves-Suns Game
UPDATE: Kevin Durant was at shootaround (h/t Duane Rankin of azcentral).
Via Rankin: "Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant did participate in Wednesday's morning shootaround as he's listed as questionable with a left thumb injury."
On Wednesday evening, the Phoenix Suns will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Arizona.
For the game, the Suns could be without their best player, as 2014 MVP Kevin Durant is on the injury report.
Durant is averaging 27.1 points, 6.4 assists, 4.1 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range in 35 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Kevin Durant (thumb) listed questionable for Wednesday."
The Suns are coming off a 111-109 victory to the LA Clippers (at home).
Durant finished the win with 24 points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals while shooting 9/19 from the field and 4/8 from the three-point range.
The Suns are the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 24-21 record in 45 games.
They are 8-2 over their last ten games (and have won three straight).
Following the Timberwolves, the Suns will play their next game on Friday when they visit Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
As for the Timberwolves, they are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 25-21 record in 46 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten (and are in the middle of a three-game winning streak).
Last season, the Timberwolves swept the Suns in the first round of the NBA playoffs.