UPDATE: Kevin Durant's Injury Status In Rockets-Suns Game
On Sunday night, the Phoenix Suns are playing the Houston Rockets (at home) in Arizona.
During the second half, 2014 MVP Kevin Durant went down with an injury.
Durant had 11 points, eight rebounds and one assist while shooting 5/11 from the field in his first 23 minutes of playing time.
Via Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Kevin Durant (ankle) headed to locker room Sunday."
It's now been announced that Durant has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.
Via Duane Rankin of azcentral: "OFFICIAL: Suns superstar Kevin Durant out remainder of tonight's game game against Houston with a left ankle sprain."
Durant is averaging 26.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 43.1% from the three-point range in 61 games.
Via Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee: "The Suns are down by 35 points in the fourth quarter and Kevin Durant left the game with a left ankle sprain. The Suns have the toughest remaining schedule in the NBA. Losing KD for any period of time might take them out of the play-in race."
The Suns are currently the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 35-39 record in 74 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten (and lost two in a row).
Following the Rockets, the Suns will play their next game on Tuesday night when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks.
Durant is in his 18th NBA year.
The future Hall of Famer has also spent time with the Nets, Warriors and Thunder.