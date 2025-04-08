UPDATE: Kristaps Porzingis' Current Status For Celtics-Knicks Game
UPDATE: According to Noa Dalzell of Celtics on CLNS, Porzingis was at shootaround.
Via Dalzell: "Kristaps Porzingis, who missed last game with an illness and is questionable tonight, is here at the Celtics’ optional shootaround at MSG"
On Tuesday night, the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks will face off at Madison Square Garden.
For the game, the Celtics could be without one of their top players, as Kristaps Porzingis is on the injury report.
The 2018 NBA All-Star missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of the lineup (if he doesn't play).
Via RotoWire: "Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable with illness"
Porzingis is in the middle of his second season playing for Boston.
The 2024 NBA Champion has averages of 19.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 blocks per contest while shooting 48.5% from the field and 40.4% from the three-point range in 40 games.
The Celtics are coming off a 124-90 victory over the Washington Wizards (at home).
They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 58-20 record in 78 games.
On the road, the Celtics have gone 32-7 in 39 games played outside of Boston.
Following the Knicks, they will visit the Orlando Magic (on Wednesday) in Florida.
Porzingis was the fourth pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks.
In addition to the Celtics and Knicks, he has also spent time with the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks over ten seasons in the league.