UPDATE: LeBron James' Injury Status In Lakers-Celtics Game
UPDATE: LeBron James has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.
Via Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet: "LeBron James is out for the rest of the night due to a groin strain."
On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Celtics in Boston.
During the game, LeBron James went to the locker room with an injury.
James had 22 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists while shooting 11/23 from the field and 0/6 from the three-point range in his first 35 minutes of playing time.
Via Underdog NBA: "Status alert: LeBron James (leg) headed to locker room Saturday."
James came into the night with averages of 25.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.5 assists per contest while shooting 51.8% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range in 57 games.
At 40, he still remains among the best players in the league.
The Lakers are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 40-21 record in 61 games.
They are in the middle of an eight-game winning streak.
Via OptaSTATS: "Luka Dončić & LeBron James are the first NBA duo ever to combine for:
500+ points
175+ rebounds
125+ assists
50+ threes
25+ steals
15+ blocks
...over any span of 10 games played together. They did it in their first 10."
Following the Celtics, the Lakers will continue their road trip when they visit D'Angelo Russell and the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.
They have gone 15-14 in the 29 games they have played away from home.