UPDATE: Steph Curry's Current Injury Status For Warriors-Bucks Game
UPDATE: Steph Curry was at shootaround.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler running through some pick-and-roll strategy with Steph as the screener after shootaround in Milwaukee"
On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors will be in Milwaukee to play the Bucks.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as two-time MVP Steph Curry is on the injury report.
The future Hall of Famer has averages of 23.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 39.2% from the three-point range in 43 games.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic on Sunday: "Steph Curry is questionable tomorrow in Milwaukee with left quad soreness. Everyone else (besides Kuminga) cleared vs Bucks."
The Warriors are coming off a 135-111 win over the Chicago Bulls.
Curry had 34 points, four rebounds, six assists and one block while shooting 10/19 from the field and 8/16 from the three-point range in 34 mintues of playing time.
Via StatMamba: "Most 30-PT games on 75% TS in NBA history:
123 — Steph Curry
91 — Kevin Durant
83 — James Harden"
Following the Bucks, the Warriors will visit Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.
Via StatMamba: "Steph Curry is the oldest point guard in NBA history to have three straight 30-point games."
As for the Bucks, they are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-23 record in 51 games.