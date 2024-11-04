UPDATE: Steph Curry's Official Injury Status For Warriors-Wizards Game
UPDATE: ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk reported the latest.
Via Youngmisuk: "Steph Curry warming up at Warriors optional shootaround this morning in DC. Curry is listed as questionable to return tonight."
On Monday evening, the Golden State Warriors will face off against the Washington Wizards in Washington, D.C.
For the game, the Warriors could remain without their best player, as two-time MVP Steph Curry is listed as questionable.
Curry has missed each of the previous three games.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic on Sunday: "Steph Curry has been upgraded to questionable tomorrow in DC against the Wizards. Chance he returns after three-game absence for an ankle sprain."
Curry is averaging 18.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 41.5% from the field and 40.7% from the three-point range in three games.
The Warriors have been able to do well in Curry's absence, as they come into the evening with a 5-1 record in their first six games.
They most recently beat the Houston Rockets by a score of 127-121 (in overtime).
Following their matchup with the Wizards, the Warriors will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they visit Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.
As for the Wizards, they are 2-3 in their first five games of the new season after most recnetly losing to the Miami Heat (in Mexico) by a score of 118-98.
Following Golden State, they will play their next game on Friday when they visit Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.