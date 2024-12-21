UPDATE: Trae Young's Current Injury Status For Grizzlies-Hawks Game
UPDATE: Lauren L. Williams of AJC reported the latest: "Hawks guard Trae Young at the end shootaround talking with coach Quin Snyder and assistant Ron Nored. Young is listed as questionable for tonight’s game against the Grizzlies with a right heel contusion."
On Saturday night, the Atlanta Hawks will host the Memphis Grizzlies at State Farm Arena.
For the game, the Hawks could be without their best player, as All-Star point guard Trae Young is on the injury report.
Young is averaging 21.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 39.0% from the field and 32.0% from the three-point range in 27 games.
Via The Hawks On Friday: "Trae Young (right heel contusion): Questionable
Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder injury management): Out
Onyeka Okongwu (left knee inflammation): Out
Cody Zeller (not with team): Out"
The Hawks are the seventh seed in the east with a 14-14 record in their first 28 games.
Despite losing two straight, they have still gone 7-3 over their last ten games.
Following Memphis, the Hawks will host Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday at State Farm Arena.
As for the Grizzlies, they have been one of the elite teams in the NBA.
They are 19-9 in their first 28 games, which has them as the second seed in the west.
Following their showdown with the Hawks, the Grizzlies will play their next game on Monday evening (at home) against James Harden and the LA Clippers.