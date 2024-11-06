UPDATE: Zion Williamson's Injury Status For Cavs-Pelicans Game
UPDATE: Zion Williamson was at shootaround (h/t Christian Clark of NOLA.com).
On Wednesday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans will host the Cleveland Cavaliers.
For the game, they could remain without their best player, as Zion Williamson is on the injury report.
Williamson has missed each of the previous two games, so this would be his third straight out of the lineup (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Zion Williamson (thigh) questionable for Wednesday."
Williamson is averaging 21.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 44.2% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in five games.
The Pelicans are 3-5 in their first eight games of the new season.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and most recently lost to the Portland Trail Blazers by a score of 118-100.
Following the Cavs, the Pelicans will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit the Orlando Magic in Florida.
As for the Cavs, they enter the evening as the best team in the NBA with a perfect 8-0 record.
They most recently beat the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 116-114.
2022 NBA All-Star Darius Garland led the way with 39 points, two rebounds and eight assists while shooting 15/22 from the field and 7/11 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Following New Orleans, the Cavs will play their next game on Friday when they host Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.