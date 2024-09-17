Utah Jazz Announce Signing Of Recent College Star
Max Abmas is coming off an excellent season of college basketball for the Texas Longhorns.
He finished the year with averages of 16.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 34 games.
Despite his strong season, Abmas did not get selected in the 2024 NBA Draft.
That said, the Utah Jazz announced (on Monday) that they have signed the 23-year-old.
Via UtahJazz.com: "The Utah Jazz have signed guard Max Abmas (ACE-miss). Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released. "
Abmas played four total seasons of college basketball for Texas and Oral Roberts.
His career averages were 19.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point range in 157 games.
Abmas played for the Jazz at NBA Summer League.
He finished with averages of 10.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 38.9% from the three-point range in five games (one start).
Via Jazz Lead on July 21: "Max Abmas is straight hooping
He has 23 points for the Jazz as they try to close their final Summer League game"
As for the Jazz, they are coming off a season where they were the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 32-50 record.
They had a competitive team led by 2023 NBA All-Star Lauri Markkanen but were unable to make the NBA playoffs for the second straight season.