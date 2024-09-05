Utah Jazz Officially Sign NBA Champion Point Guard
Patty Mills is coming off a year where he spent time with the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat.
He finished the season with averages of 4.0 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 35.1% from the field and 27.6% from the three-point range in 32 games.
Over the offseason, Mills became a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the league.
On Thursday, the Utah Jazz announced that they have signed Mills to a contract.
Via UtahJazz.com: "The Utah Jazz have signed guard Patty Mills. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released. "
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski initally reported the details of his deal with Utah.
Via Wojnarowski on August 14: "Free agent guard Patty Mills has agreed on a one-year, $3.3 million deal with the Utah Jazz, sources tell ESPN. Mills will reunite with coach Will Hardy for his 16th NBA season on a fully guaranteed deal."
Mills was the 55th pick in the 2009 NBA Draft and has spent 15 seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets (in addition to Atlanta and Miami).
The 2014 NBA Champion has career averages of 8.8 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 38.6% from the three-point range in 892 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 98 NBA playoff games (11 starts).
The Jazz are coming off a season where they were the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 31-51 record.