Utah Jazz Release 3 Players After Rockets Game
On Monday evening, the Utah Jazz hosted the Houston Rockets in Salt Lake City for a preseason game.
The Jazz won by a score of 122-113.
After the game (on Tuesday), the Jazz announced that they have waived three players.
Via The Utah Jazz: "We have waived Max Abmas, Taevion Kinsey and Isaiah Wong."
Kinsey spent last season playing in the G League for the Salt Lake City Stars.
He finished the regular season with averages of 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 59.9% from the field and 51.1% from the three-point range in 34 games.
Abmas spent his final season of college basketball with the Texas Longhorns.
He averaged 16.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 34 games.
Lastly, Wong appeared in one NBA game for the Indiana Pacers last season.
He had two points in four minutes of playing time.
All three players will likely begin their season with the Salt Lake City Stars.
The Jazz have four more preseason games against the Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs, Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers.
They will open up the 2024-25 NBA regular season on October 23 when they host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in Salt Lake City.
Last season, the Jazz were the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 31-51 record.
They have missed the NBA playoffs in each of the previous two seasons.