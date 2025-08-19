Fastbreak

Utah Jazz Reportedly Make Roster Move On Tuesday

According to Keith Smith of Spotrac, the Jazz have re-signed Oscar Tshiebwe.

Ben Stinar

Mar 19, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward/center Oscar Tshiebwe (34) is interviewed after the game against the Washington Wizards at the Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images
Oscar Tshiebwe is coming off a season where he appeared in 14 games for the Utah Jazz.

He finished the year with averages of 7.6 points and 8.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 60.0% from the field.

On Tuesday, Keith Smith of Spotrac reported the news that Tshiebwe has re-signed with the Jazz.

Via Smith: "Oscar Tshiebwe has re-signed with the Utah Jazz on a two-way contract, a league source told @spotrac."

Tshiebwe has also spent part of one season playing in the NBA for the Indiana Pacers.

Mar 1, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Oscar Tshiebwe (44) passes the ball against New Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Hawkins (24) and forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (50) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

In addition to his 22 career NBA games, the 25-year-old has also spent a lot of time playing in the G League.

Via NBA G League (on June 9): "Oscar Tshiebwe had the GREATEST rebounding season in G League history! ⭐️

The @utahjazz Two-Way signee posted 17.1 PPG and an all-time league record 19.0 RPG last season for the @slcstars. He had sixteen 20+ REB games including a career-high 30 REB vs. the Wolves."

The Jazz finished the 2024-25 season as the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 17-65 record.

They missed the NBA playoffs (and the play-in tournament).

Via NBA G League (on April 17): "Kia MVP JD Davison highlights the 2024-25 All-NBA G League First Team

🏆 JD Davison, @MaineCeltics 🏆 Malachi Flynn, @austin_spurs 🏆 Mac McClung, @OsceolaMagic 🏆 Jaylen Nowell, @CapitalCityGoGo 🏆 Oscar Tshiebwe, @slcstars"

The Jazz last made the NBA playoffs during the 2022 season when Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell were still on the roster.

