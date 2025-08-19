Utah Jazz Reportedly Make Roster Move On Tuesday

Oscar Tshiebwe had the GREATEST rebounding season in G League history! ⭐️



The @utahjazz Two-Way signee posted 17.1 PPG and an all-time league record 19.0 RPG last season for the @slcstars. He had sixteen 20+ REB games including a career-high 30 REB vs. the Wolves. pic.twitter.com/pP1Zrjs6qY