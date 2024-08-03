Utah Jazz Reportedly Make Roster Move
Micah Potter is coming off a year where he appeared in 16 games for the Utah Jazz.
He finished the season with averages of 3.3 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 42.9% from the three-point range.
On Saturday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that Potter will re-sign with Utah.
Via Scotto: "The Utah Jazz and Micah Potter have agreed to a two-way contract, league sources told @hoopshype. Potter was a Team USA Select Team member this summer and has spent the past two seasons with the Jazz. Potter is represented by agents Keith Kreiter and Sam Cipriano of @Edge_Sports."
Potter played his college basketball for Ohio State and Wisconsin.
He has spent part of three seasons in the NBA with the Detroit Pistons (and Jazz).
His career averages are 3.4 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 51.5% from the field and 43.3% from the three-point range in 26 games.
Potter has also spent time in the G League.
Last year, he averaged 15.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.6 blocks per contest while shooting 50.5% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 28 games (26 starts).
As for the Jazz, they are coming off a season where they were the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 31-51 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs (and the play-in tournament) for the second straight season.
The franchise entered a rebuilding mode after trading Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert in 2022.