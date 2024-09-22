Utah Jazz Reportedly Sign Former Pacers Player

Utah Jazz have agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with Isaiah Wong, agent Darrell Comer of @_tandemse told @hoopshype. Wong was the 55th pick of the 2023 NBA Draft and a former two-way player for the Indiana Pacers. He averaged 14.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists in the G League. pic.twitter.com/szwz7OLKfD