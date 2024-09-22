Utah Jazz Reportedly Sign Former Pacers Player
Isaiah Wong was the 55th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft out of Miami.
He spent last season on a two-way contract with the Indiana Pacers and appeared in one NBA game.
On Sunday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that Wong will sign with the Utah Jazz.
Via Scotto: "Utah Jazz have agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with Isaiah Wong, agent Darrell Comer of @_tandemse told @hoopshype. Wong was the 55th pick of the 2023 NBA Draft and a former two-way player for the Indiana Pacers. He averaged 14.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists in the G League."
Wong played four seasons of college basketball for Miami.
He finished his senior season with averages of 16.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 37 games.
In 30 G League regular season games (last year), Wong averaged 14.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest while shooting 43.7% from the field and 28.3% from the three-point range.
At 23, he will be an intriguing player for the Jazz to have in their organization.
Via NBA G League on February 27: "Isaiah Wong was ELECTRIC and dropped a 3️⃣0️⃣ piece accompanied by a duo of double-doubles from Jarace Walker & Oscar Tshiebwe leading @TheMadAnts in their win over the Grand Rapids Gold!"
The Jazz are coming off a season where they were the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 32-50 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the second straight season.