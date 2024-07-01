Utah Jazz Sign 6-Year NBA Veteran
Drew Eubanks is coming off his first year playing for the Phoenix Suns.
He finished the regular season with averages of 5.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 60.1% from the field in 75 games.
On Monday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Eubanks will sign with the Utah Jazz.
Via Wojnarowski: "Free agent C Drew Eubanks has agreed on a two-year, $10 million deal to join the Utah Jazz, sources tell ESPN. Eubanks spent the past season with the Phoenix Suns and stays in the West on the Jazz’s frontline."
The former Oregon State star has played six seasons in the league for the San Antonio Spurs, Portland Trail Blazers (and Suns).
His career averages are 5.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 60.6% from the field in 323 regular season games.
He has also appeared in three NBA playoff games (with the Suns).
The Suns are coming off a year where they were the sixth seed in the Western Confernece with a 49-33 record.
However, they got swept by Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
As for the Jazz, they finished the 2023-24 season with a 31-51 record, which had them as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.
The franchise has an intriguing roster, but they have missed the NBA playoffs in each of the previous two seasons.
They entered a rebuilding mode when they traded Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert in the summer of 2022.