Utah Jazz Sign Recent Indiana Pacers Forward
Oscar Tshiebwe is coming off his rookie year in the NBA where he appeared in eight games for the Indiana Pacers.
He finished the season with averages of 3.3 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field.
On Monday, the Utah Jazz announced that they have signed Tshiebwe to a two-way contract.
Via UtahJazz.com: "The Utah Jazz have signed forward Oscar Tshiebwe (SHEEB-way) to a two-way contract. In a related move, the team has waived guard Taevion Kinsey. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released."
Tshiebwe played his college basketball for West Virginia and Kentucky.
During his senior year, he averaged 16.5 points, 13.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 56.0% from the field in 32 games for the Wildcats.
Via Evan Sidery: "The Jazz signed Oscar Tshiebwe to a two-way contract.
Tshiebwe, the 2023-24 G League Rookie of the Year, did not receive another contract from the Pacers last week.
Tshiebwe could earn minutes on Utah’s roster with their lack of center depth."
As for Kinsey, he did not appear in a game for the Jazz last season.
He averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 59.9% from the field and 51.1% from the three-point range in 34 G League regular season games.
The Jazz are coming off a year where they were the 12th seed in the Western Confernece with a 31-51 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the second straight season.