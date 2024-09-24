Utah Jazz Sign Talented 3-Point Shooter
Dane Goodwin is coming off a year where he played for the Stockton Kings (G League).
He averaged 7.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 43.8% from the three-point range in 26 regular season games (14 starts).
On Monday, the Utah Jazz announced that they have signed Goodwin.
Via UtahJazz.com: "The Utah Jazz have signed guard Dane Goodwin. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released. In a related move, the team has waived forward Keshawn Justice."
The Salt Lake City stars also acquired Goodwin's rights (earlier this month).
Via The Stockton Kings on September 11: "The Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, announced today that they have agreed to send the returning player rights to Dane Goodwin to the Salt Lake City Stars. In exchange, the Stockton Kings will receive the returning player rights to Jayce Johnson and a second-round pick in the 2025 NBA G League Draft."
Goodwin will likely be waived before the start of the 2024-25 NBA season and play for the Stars (G League).
The former Norte Dame star has proven to be a talented three-point shooter.
Over his 158 games in college, he averaged 10.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range.
As for the Jazz, they finished last season as the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 32-50 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the second straight year.