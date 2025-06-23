Victor Oladipo Faces Backlash From NBA Fans For Viral Post During Thunder-Pacers Game
On Sunday, the Oklahoma City Thunder won the 2025 NBA Championship when they beat the Indiana Pacers by a score of 103-91 (in Game 7).
During the game, Tyrese Haliburton suffered an injury.
After the injury, former Pacers and Thunder star Victor Oladipo sent out a post (via X) that had over 27,000 likes.
He wrote: "In the Finals? So we just going keep playing right? Like its okay right? Like it ain’t happen huh? Like this is just part of it right?But what would this play off run be without Hali? What about Dame what about JT and so many others. I bet we will just blame it on the moment though lol and Hey he got millions right so he will be alright huh? So what truly matters? The Athlete 🤔?. It’s all good though. I promise you im going to be a part of this change. It doesn’t have to be a norm or just part of the game anymore in any sport. We can and will protect the players better. Yall enjoy the rest of the game though. Rest up Hali bro this will make you stronger."
Many people left comments on Oladipo's post.
@MaskedInLA: "Bro arguing with himself"
@court_iorg: "What would you change? Should the game just stop?"
@GysfmpovChris: "wtf are you talking about gang lol"
@AlexThorson1344: "Bro shut up. He got hurt."
@HiMyNameIsJC_: "Bro speaking whole lot of nothin"
@CharlieQuinnMMA: "We have ex-players campaigning to cancel the season because of one player getting hurt. This is the craziest take I’ve ever seen. Multiple Thunder players consoled Hali as well. Weird take"
Oladipo last played during the 2022-23 season when he was a member of the Miami Heat.