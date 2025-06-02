Victor Oladipo Makes Feelings Clear About Former Thunder Star Russell Westbrook
Victor Oladipo once among the best shooting guards in the NBA when he was with the Indiana Pacers.
Before he broke out into an All-Star with Indiana, he was a very productive player for the 2016-17 Oklahoma City Thunder.
That season, Oladipo averaged 15.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.2% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range in 67 games.
Oladipo was also teammates with Russell Westbrook (who won the 2017 MVP that year).
Recently, Oladipo spoke about Westbrook during an interview with Above The Rim with DH 12.
Oladipo: "Him that whole year. He was just different... He was just very, very different. His demeanor... His knowing of himself fully was at an all-time high... I sat next to him the whole entire year so I was able to really see up close and take from it what I thought I could... He used to just blackout in my opinion. The game-winner to that 50-point triple-double was almost near half court."
Westbrook had a historic year where he averaged 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field in 81 games.
Via Ballislife.com (in 2023): "6 YEARS AGO TODAY
Russell Westbrook broke Oscar Robertson's record for triple-doubles in a season (41) & broke the hearts of the Nuggets with this game-winner!
50 PTS | 16 REB | 10 AST"
Oladipo has also spent time with the Miami Heat, Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic.