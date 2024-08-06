Victor Oladipo Reacts To Anthony Edwards Instagram Post
Anthony Edwards is on track to be one of the best shooting guards of all time.
The Minnesota Timberwolves superstar is coming off a year where he averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 79 games.
On Monday, Edwards celebrated his 23rd birthday and made a post to Instagram that had over 300,000 likes and 1,400 comments.
Edwards captioned his post: "Tha gang 2 hard for this one #JordanYear"
One person who left a comment was former NBA All-Star Victor Oladipo.
His comment had over 300 likes.
Oladipo wrote: "Happy Birthday Young King 👑 more life 💯🔥"
Oladipo went to Indiana for college, while Edwards played for UGA.
However, they both played for the same head coach (Tom Crean).
Oladipo was the second pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic.
He became one of the best shooting guards in the NBA during his tenure with the Indiana Pacers.
However, the 32-year-old has dealt with a lot of injuries that have derailed the prime of his career.
In addition to Orlando and Indiana, Oladipo has also spent time with the Houston Rockets, Miami Heat and Oklahoma City Thunder (he is currently a free agent).
As for Edwards, made his second NBA All-Star Game last year.
The Timberwolves also reached the Western Conference finals for the first time since the 2004 season (when Kevin Garnett was still on the roster).