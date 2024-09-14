Fastbreak

Victor Oladipo Reacts To Jimmy Butler's Instagram Post

Former Miami Heat player Victor Oladipo commented on Jimmy Butler's Instagram post.

Ben Stinar

Jan 10, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) celebrates with guard Victor Oladipo (4) after scoring against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the fourth quarter at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images
Jan 10, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) celebrates with guard Victor Oladipo (4) after scoring against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the fourth quarter at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images / Rich Storry-Imagn Images

Jimmy Butler is coming off his fifth season playing for the Miami Heat.

He finished last season with averages of 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 60 games.

On Saturday, Butler is celebrating his 35th birthday.

The six-time NBA All-Star made a post to Instagram that had over 48,000 likes in seven hours.

Butler captioned his post: "thirty five of them thangs"

There were over 600 comments, and one person who left a message was former Heat player Victor Oladipo.

Oladipo wrote: "Happy Birthday bro bro more life! 🙌🏿"

Oladipo and Butler were teammates for part of three seasons on the Heat.

Over 54 regular season games with Miami, Oladipo averaged 11.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 40.7% from the field and 33.6% from the three-point range.

Jan 18, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (4) and forward Jimmy Butler (22) share a laugh on the bench against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

After suffering an injury, Oladipo missed the entire 2023-24 season.

He is currently a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.

Apr 22, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (4) celebrates with forward Duncan Robinson (55) against the Milwaukee Bucks in the second quarter during game three of the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

As for Butler, he was the 30th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Marquette.

He has spent 13 seasons in the league with the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat.

Apr 14, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) brings the ball up the court against the Toronto Raptors during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

His career averages are 18.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 47.0% from the field and 32.9% from the three-point range in 814 regular season games.

While Butler has never won a title, he has appeared in 119 NBA playoff games.

