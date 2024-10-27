Victor Wembanyama's Absurd Dunk Went Viral In Rockets-Spurs Game
On Saturday evening, the San Antonio Spurs are hosting the Houston Rockets in Texas.
During the game, Victor Wembanyama threw down a big dunk that went viral on social media.
The former first-overall pick had ten points, three rebounds, one assist and two blocks while shooting 4/6 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in his first ten minutes of playing time.
Via The San Antonio Spurs: "OH MAMA WEMBANYAMA‼️"
Many fans reacted to the big play.
@Chozenboii: "He just did a step through dunk from 2 feet inside the ft line yeah im done😭"
@SFMNik: "Nobody else can do this type of stuff man"
@Aesthetichooper: "League is FINISHED"
Wembanyama is coming off an excellent season where he won the 2024 Rookie of The Year Award.
He finished the year with averages of 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field in 71 games.
The Spurs are 0-1 after losing their first game to the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 120-109.
Wembanyama finished the loss with 17 points, nine rebounds, one assist and one block while shooting 5/18 from the field and 1/8 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.
As for the Rockets, they are 1-1 in their first two games after blowing out the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 128-108 on Friday evening.
Following Saturday's showdown the Rockets and Spurs will face off (again) on Monday evening in San Antonio.