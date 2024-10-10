Victor Wembanyama's Absurd Dunk Went Viral In Spurs Preseason Game
On Wednesday evening, Victor Wembanyama made his 2024-25 NBA preseason debut when the San Antonio Spurs hosted the Orlando Magic in Texas.
Wembanyama finished with 11 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three blocks while shooting 4/15 from the field and 0/5 from the three-point range in 23 minutes of playing time.
The Spurs won by a score of 107-97 to improve to 2-0 in the preseason.
During the game, Wembanyama had an incredible dunk that went viral on social media.
Via The NBA: "RIDICULOUS. 😲
Wemby pumps and goes double-clutch with two hands!"
Many fans reacted to the highlight.
@Fatty_Fadeaway: "You could give me almost any prediction about Wemby this year and I'd entertain it."
@MarketMovers10: "This man is going to win multiple MVP’s"
San Antonio Spurs: "OH MAMA, WEMBANYAMA‼️"
@WeDo_WithJL: "There's tons of great young players in the league, but he's the only one with a legitimate chance to become one of the best players of all time."
@OwnHimBrunson: "we have like two years before he goes on a 6peat"
@Freexjay: "They literally would’ve banned wemby from the nba in the 50’s and 60’s and tried him for witchcraft"
The Spurs will play their first game of the regular season on October 24 when they visit Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.
Wembanyama finished his rookie season with averages of 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 71 games.