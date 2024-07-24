Victor Wembanyama's Absurd Dunk Went Viral
Victor Wembanyama has become one of the most popular players in the NBA after just one season.
Many people think that he has the potential to go down among the best players in league history (and become an All-Star as soon as 2025).
He is currently playing for France who will participate in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Recently, Wembanyama had an unbelievable dunk while he was practicing (h/t WembyMuse, @FRABasketball).
Via WembyMuse: "Wemby with a between-the-legs and off the backboard dunk 🤯
Even at his height this is insane 👽"
Wembanyama was the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs.
He finished his rookie season with averages of 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 71 games.
The 20-year-old was named the 2024 Rookie of The Year.
Via NBA Communications on May 6: "Victor Wembanyama is the first player from France to win the Kia NBA Rookie of the Year Award. He is also the third player to earn the honor with the Spurs, joining David Robinson (1989-90) and Tim Duncan (1997-98).
Wembanyama led all rookies in points, rebounds and blocks per game. He is the second rookie to lead all NBA players in blocks per game in a season, joining Manute Bol (1985-86).
Wembanyama became the first player to average at least 20.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in fewer than 30 minutes per game in a season. He is also the first player to have at least 1,500 points, 700 rebounds, 250 assists, 250 blocks and 100 three-pointers made in a season."