Victor Wembanyama's Absurd Highlight Went Viral In San Antonio Spurs Win Over Pacers
On Thursday afternoon, the San Antonio Spurs beat the Indiana Pacers (in France) by a score of 140-110.
Victor Wembanyama finished with 30 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, one steal and five blocks while shooting 13/21 from the field and 4/11 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "Number of games with 30/10/5/5b:
4 — Tim Duncan
4 — Victor Wembanyama"
Wembanyama also had a big highlight that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "WEMBY OFF THE GLASS TO HIMSELF 🤯😱
Putting on a show in his home country 🇫🇷"
Wembanyama is now averaging 24.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 37 games.
Via The NBA: "WEMBY PUTS ON A SHOW IN PARIS
30 PTS
11 REB
6 AST
5 BLK
4 3PM
More Victor in his home country coming... Pacers/Spurs Saturday at 12pm/et on ESPN!"
With the win, the Spurs are now 20-22 in 42 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.
They are 3.5 games back of James Harden and the LA Clippers for the sixth seed.
After Saturday's game with the Pacers, the Spurs will return to San Antonio to host the Clippers on Wednesday.
As for the Pacers, they dropped to 24-20 in 44 games, which has them as the eighth seed.
Following Saturday's game against the Spurs, they will return home to host Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.