Victor Wembanyama's Alley-Oop Dunk Went Viral In Clippers-Spurs Game
On Tuesday evening, the San Antonio Spurs are playing the LA Clippers (at home) in Texas.
During the game, Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama connected for a highlight that went viral on social media.
Via Bleacher Report: "CP3 OFF THE BACKBOARD LOB TO WEMBY 👽🔥 "
Wembanyama had 25 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks while shooting 9/16 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range in his first 20 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to the big highlight.
@Texasboi2k9: "This is wembys league in the next 2 years"
@C_Reilly5: "Not a great chance of happening, but if somehow the spurs go on a playoff run and win it all… with CP3 leading the troops and Wemby doing his thing…
Does CP3 get vaulted into the Mt Rushmore of point guards?"
@Vivek_AeroX: "When an assist looks more beautiful than the dunk. CP3 ➡️ Wemby. #GoSpursGo #Porvida"
Wembanyama entered play with averages of 25.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per conest while shooting 47.8% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range.
On the other hand, Paul is still a productive point guard at 39.
He is averaging 9.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range.
The Spurs came into the night with a 16-16 record in 32 games.
Following LA, they will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit the Denver Nuggets.