Victor Wembanyama's Alley-Oop Dunk Went Viral In Spurs-Clippers Game
UPDATE: The Spurs lost by a score of 113-104.
On Monday evening, the San Antonio Spurs are playing the Los Angeles Clippers in California.
During the game, Victor Wembanyama had a big highlight that got a lot of views on social media.
Wembanyama had 17 points, six rebounds, three assists, one steal and eight blocks while shooting 7/17 from the field and 1/8 from the three-point range in his first 22 mintues.
Via The NBA: "WEMBY FROM CP3 😱
Full extension just to catch this..."
Many fans reacted to the exciting play (h/t NBA on ESPN).
@rob_duvall9: "Bro ain’t even need to jump😭"
@igobychri: "This is unfair"
@dj_pmicd: "I dreamed of days like this #gospursgo"
@wtpkev: "CP3 gonna unlock Wemby’s talent"
He also had another big highlight shortly after.
Via The NBA: "JUST STOP IT WEMBY 🤯
Back-side block on one end... ridiculous lob throwdown on the other!"
Wembanyama entered the evening with averages of 18.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 22.0% from the three-point range in six games.
The Spurs are 3-3 in their first six games after most recently defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves by a socre of 113-103.
Following the Clippers, they will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they visit the Rockets in Houston, Texas.
As for the Clippers, they are 2-4 in their first six games of the new season.
Following the Spurs, they will remain at home to host Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday in Los Angeles.