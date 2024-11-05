Fastbreak

Victor Wembanyama's Alley-Oop Dunk Went Viral In Spurs-Clippers Game

Victor Wembanyama had a big highlight during Monday's game.

Ben Stinar

November 24, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) dunks the basketball against Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

UPDATE: The Spurs lost by a score of 113-104.

On Monday evening, the San Antonio Spurs are playing the Los Angeles Clippers in California.

During the game, Victor Wembanyama had a big highlight that got a lot of views on social media.

Wembanyama had 17 points, six rebounds, three assists, one steal and eight blocks while shooting 7/17 from the field and 1/8 from the three-point range in his first 22 mintues.

Via The NBA: "WEMBY FROM CP3 😱

Full extension just to catch this..."

Many fans reacted to the exciting play (h/t NBA on ESPN).

@rob_duvall9: "Bro ain’t even need to jump😭"

@igobychri: "This is unfair"

@dj_pmicd: "I dreamed of days like this #gospursgo"

@wtpkev: "CP3 gonna unlock Wemby’s talent"

He also had another big highlight shortly after.

Via The NBA: "JUST STOP IT WEMBY 🤯

Back-side block on one end... ridiculous lob throwdown on the other!"

Wembanyama entered the evening with averages of 18.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 22.0% from the three-point range in six games.

The Spurs are 3-3 in their first six games after most recently defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves by a socre of 113-103.

Following the Clippers, they will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they visit the Rockets in Houston, Texas.

Victor Wembanyama
Nov 4, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots against Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

As for the Clippers, they are 2-4 in their first six games of the new season.

Following the Spurs, they will remain at home to host Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Ben Stinar
