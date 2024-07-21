Victor Wembanyama's Alley-Oop To Rudy Gobert Went Viral
Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert are playing for France, who will participate in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
On Sunday, France played an exhibition game against Australia.
During the game, Wembanyama threw an alley-oop to Gobert that got a lot of views on social media.
There were over 100,000 impressions on the NBA's post in less than two hours.
Via The NBA: "Wemby runs the pick & roll and lobs it to Gobert for the slam!"
Australia won the game by a score of 83-82.
Wembanyama finished the loss with 17 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and one block while shooting 4/5 from the field and 3/10 from the three-point range in 26 minutes of playing time.
Gobert had eight points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block while shooting 4/5 from the field in 21 minutes of playing time.
Wembanyama was the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and is already seen as a future Hall of Famer.
The 2024 Rookie of The Year finished his first season with the San Antonio Spurs averaging 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 71 games.
As for Gobert, he finished his second season with the Minnesota Timberwolves averaging 14.0 points, 12.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.1 blocks per contest while shooting 66.1% from the field in 76 games.
The 2024 Defensive Player of The Year has also spent time playing for the Utah Jazz (nine seasons).