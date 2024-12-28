Victor Wembanyama Asks Surprising Question On Social Media After Spurs-Nets Game
On Friday evening, the San Antonio Spurs played the Nets in Brooklyn, New York.
The Spurs snapped their two-game losing streak, winning by a score of 96-87.
Since they do not play their next game until Sunday, they will likely be spending the night in New York City.
After the game, Victor Wembanyama sent out a post (via X) with a question.
Wembanyama wrote: "What are the best spots to play chess in NYC ??"
Many fans reacted to the 2024 Rookie of The Year's question.
@KnicksMuse: "Wemby the savants in Washington Square Park are no joke"
@Wemby_Muse: "I’ve gotten cooked in Washington Square Park before"
@MIK3MCDANIEL: "1. Brownsville
2. South Bronx
3. East Harlem
4. Bedford-Stuyvesant
5. Jamaica, Queens
6. East New York, Brooklyn
7. Fordham, Bronx
8. Canarsie, Brooklyn
9. Tremont, Bronx
10. Rockaway, Queens
hope this helps wemby"
@ImJustStar_: "First tweet in 4 months lmaooooo"
@TheOneTrueLang: "Goes to New York and wants to play chess not party. The guy is going to dominate for 20 more years isn’t he?"
@Dubblstuf: "nba should pivot every marketing media in his direction asap"
Wembanyama finished the victory with 19 points, seven rebounds, four assists and six blocks while shooting 7/14 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 35 mintues of playing time.
The Spurs are 16-15 in 31 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.
They will face off against the Timberwolves on Sunday in Minnesota.