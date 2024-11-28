Victor Wembanyama's Block On Anthony Davis Went Viral In Lakers-Spurs Game
On Wednesday evening, the San Antonio Spurs are playing the Los Angeles Lakers at home in Texas.
During the first quarter, Victor Wembanyama had a big block on Lakers star Anthony Davis that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "Wemby getting things started with a big block 🚫"
Wembanyama has amazed NBA fans with his ability to score and shoot at his height.
That said, he is already among the best five defenders in the league.
The 2024 Rookie of The Year entered play with averages of 23.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range.
He has helped the Spurs get off to a strong start, as they are 10-8 in their first 18 games.
The Spurs are in the middle of a four-game winning streak.
Following the Lakers, they will resume action on Sunday evening when they visit the Sacramento Kings.
Via StatMuse: "Wemby last six games:
34 PTS | 7 REB | 3 BLK
25 PTS | 9 AST | 3 BLK
28 PTS | 14 REB | 5 AST
50 PTS | 6 REB | 3 BLK
34 PTS | 14 REB | 3 BLK
24 PTS | 16 REB | 7 BLK
2K numbers."
As for Davis, he is off to one of the best starts of his 13-year career.
The 2020 NBA Champion is averaging 29.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per contest while shooting 55.4% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range.